Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Intel stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

