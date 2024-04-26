InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

InterRent REIT ( TSE:IIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$61.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.48 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

