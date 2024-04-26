Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

