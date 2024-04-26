LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90 to $4.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

