LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 650.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 96,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 197,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

