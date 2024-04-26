LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 650.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 96,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 197,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

