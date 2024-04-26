Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

