Meritage Portfolio Management Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Crocs were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Crocs Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.99. 535,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,426. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $146.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $381,202.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

