Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 324 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.88. 3,457,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,985. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

