Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 2,773,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,790. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

