Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.