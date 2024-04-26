OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $92.22 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $92.22 million and $14.61 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00054903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

