O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,108.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,054.13 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,014.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

