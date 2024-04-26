O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $11.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,107.56.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $11.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,042.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,102. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,097.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.62. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 42.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

