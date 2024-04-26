Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Holdings Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 240,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $13.74 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 41.85%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

