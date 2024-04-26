PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14, reports. The business had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Shares of PFSI opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,108. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

