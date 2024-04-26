Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 3.90% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.