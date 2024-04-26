PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.42.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 834,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76. The company has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

