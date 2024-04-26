Raymond James Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,418.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FICO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,182.09.

FICO stock traded down $60.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,133.29. 234,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,365. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $714.63 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,241.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,147.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

