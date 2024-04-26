Robert Half Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

