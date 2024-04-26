Robert W. Baird Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $137.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 404.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 324,946 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

