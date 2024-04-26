Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$74.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.96.

RCI.B opened at C$52.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.42. The firm has a market cap of C$21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

