Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Issues Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01, reports. The business had revenue of C$4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers Communications

In other news, Director Edward Rogers purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,569.96.

