Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $145.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

SLAB stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 20.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

