South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 5,200 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ball were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ball by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after buying an additional 833,494 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,339,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ball by 23.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,149,000 after buying an additional 282,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

