Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 970,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,172,000 after acquiring an additional 145,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Stericycle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

