T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $188.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.87.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.57. 3,842,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,289. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $156.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,930,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,665,304,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800,979 shares of company stock valued at $940,632,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

