Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $541.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

