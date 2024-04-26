Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THMG remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.80.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
