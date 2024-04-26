Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THMG remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

