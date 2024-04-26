United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
United Community Banks Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 46,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,109. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.
United Community Banks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
