United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 46,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,109. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

