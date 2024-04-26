United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $170.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $147.45 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

