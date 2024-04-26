Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,677 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

