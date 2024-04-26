Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.29-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.54-7.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.290-2.350 EPS.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.11.

VRT traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,113,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,395. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

