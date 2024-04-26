Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

