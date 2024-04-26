Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,482 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGVC. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 273,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,452 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 864.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGVC opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.