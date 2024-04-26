Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,645,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 328,860 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 287,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 188,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

