Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Absa Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $14.59 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.5707 dividend. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Absa Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

