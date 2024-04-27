Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

