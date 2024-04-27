Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 104,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.