Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Up 4.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.82. Approximately 4,172,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,808,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

