Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,385 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,906,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,308,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,754,000 after purchasing an additional 126,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

