Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 9,231 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,223,809.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,223,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Datadog Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.42 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

