Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,553,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,095.7% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 302,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 297,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.04 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

