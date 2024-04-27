Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

COLL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $221,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

