D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 342,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $145.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

