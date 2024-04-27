e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,064. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $179.56 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

