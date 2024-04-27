Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $130.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,228. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

