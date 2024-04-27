FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Earnings Results

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 210.66% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

