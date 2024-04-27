GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $158,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 24,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 186,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $200.91 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

