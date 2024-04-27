General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.65.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.