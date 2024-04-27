Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Short Interest Up 681.7% in April

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 681.7% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRRRW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Gorilla Technology Group
