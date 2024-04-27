Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Short Interest Up 681.7% in April

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 681.7% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRRRW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.